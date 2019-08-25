Gunman opens fire during Sunday church service robbery, South Carolina police say

The Forest Acres Police Department is looking for the man who opened fire in a church Sunday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A search is underway for the man who shot a gun inside of a Columbia church and hit a member of the congregation during a Sunday morning robbery, the Forest Acres Police Department said.

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. during a service at the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church, police said in a news release. That is near the Decker Mall Shopping Center and the intersection of Decker Boulevard and Trenholm Road.

The suspect was alone when he entered demanding money, according to the news release.

Police said the suspect fired the gun into the air and shot a member of the congregation before running out of the church.

The suspect got into a dark-colored Toyota Prius, possibly dark blue, and headed south on Decker Boulevard toward Percival Road and the intersection with Interstate 77, according to the release.

Police described the suspect as tall, slim black man, who was last seen wearing a black striped shirt and had a bandanna covering part of his face and a beanie on the top of his head.

The suspect was armed with a small silver semi-automatic pistol, according to the release.

The churchgoer who was shot was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

Information on their condition was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

