Clover man, charged in Girl Scouts’ tree thefts, stole donated shoes, cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

The same man charged for twice stealing trees planted in Clover donated by Girl Scouts is jailed again for stealing charity donations, police said.

This time, a police officer saw him stealing a box of donated shoes, officers said.

Clifton Clincher Greene, 30, was arrested Sunday night after he stole from Tender Hearts Thrift Store, said Clover Police Department Capt. Logan McGarity.

Sgt. R.A. Snelson said he saw Greene ride up to the store on Main Street on a bicycle and take the box, according to a police report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Snelson found Greene riding his bicycle and took him into custody, police said.

Police contacted Tender Hearts officials, who wanted to press charges, according to the report.

Greene was out on bond at the time of Sunday’s arrest, court records show. Greene was arrested on June 30 for twice stealing Japanese Maple trees planted in Clover by Girl Scouts, McGarity said.

After being charged with larceny for digging up the trees planted near York County Library branch by volunteers, Greene was released on $1,000 bond in July, court records show.

The tree theft cases are pending in Clover town court, according to police and York County records.

Greene is on probation in South Carolina for 2018 convictions for child neglect. In those cases, he was sentenced to two years probation and a three-year prison sentence was suspended, according to York County criminal court records.

Greene remains in York County jail on the current larceny charge.