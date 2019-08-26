American Idol rolls into Columbia. Here’s what it looked (and sounded) like

American Idol hopefuls turn out in full force at Columbia tryouts American Idol rolled into Columbia SC on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, to scout for contestants for this year’s season. About 2,000 people were expected to try out for a shot at Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK American Idol rolled into Columbia SC on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, to scout for contestants for this year’s season. About 2,000 people were expected to try out for a shot at Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

For Lana Guy of Pawley’s Island, Monday was the first step in what she hopes will be the culmination of her dreams.

The 15-year-old home-schooled student wants to be a musician, singer and songwriter. And she waited about an hour in line, guitar in hand, to belt out her original song “Snake Bite,” a tome about alienation.

The brief audition went well, and Lana was shown into the “winners circle” room in the back of the Pastides Alumni Center in the Vista for a face-to-face interview with producers.

“I’ve grown up watching American Idol and seeing people achieve their dreams,” she said, beaming after her performance. “I always wanted to be a musician. I want to see my dreams come true.”

Guy was among an estimated two thousand people expected to try out for a shot at standing on stage in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in the 19th edition of the iconic talent contest in 2020.

The first round of auditions will be repeated in 27 cities, with a crew of executive producers snaking along the eastern half of the United States and another working the west.

Those chosen in the first round will go on to a second round in front of executive producers, before the list is winnowed for the broadcast on ABC.

On Monday, singers were divided into four lines and stepped in front of one of four judges to sing a brief song — anything from self-penned songs like Guy’s to the “Star Spangled Banner.” Guy had to wait in line about an hour before she got her chance.

“I wasn’t bad,” she said.

Supervising producer Patrick Lynn, who has been with the show since it debuted 18 years ago, said the judges aren’t looking for a specific talent or style.

“We’re not really sure what we’re looking for,” he said. “We’re looking for something that makes us say ‘wow.’ We are looking for people that are unique and can show off their skills as a singer and performer.“

Guy was a winner of sorts. She was given a “golden ticket” for her performance, which means her video will be sent to another level of producers to decide if she will participate in the second round of auditions in Nashville.

“I would absolutely love to be a musician,” she said.

