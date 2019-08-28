Nightclubs of the past: These Myrtle Beach-area party spots that have come and gone

Old 2001 nightclub to reopen as Status The old 2001 nightclub in Myrtle Beach opened as Status, with four clubs in one, in October 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The old 2001 nightclub in Myrtle Beach opened as Status, with four clubs in one, in October 2018.

Remember that favorite drink of yours at Froggy Bottomz? Or when your favorite song played at Club Kryptonite? What about the time you went shag dancing at Studebakers?

Many Myrtle Beach-area nightclubs have come and gone. Here’s a walk down memory lane to remember clubs of the past, and a look at what’s still open today.

Most recently, Status Nightlife in the North Myrtle Beach area closed. The club was formerly known as 2001 and the 22,000-square-foot building was remodeled before reopening less than a year ago as Status, which was described as a “super club” with four nightclubs in one. The business is now only open for special events and parties.

The old 2001 night club in Myrtle Beach is being re-built to be opened as Status, described as a “super club” with 4 night clubs in one. Aug. 20, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Club Kryptonite on U.S. 17 Bypass was in Myrtle Beach near Broadway at the Beach.

The club closed its doors in October 2009, and the spot is now home to Legends in Concert — a celebrity-tribute show.

01-12-11/Wednesday-----Scheduled to open in March, construction is underway for the new Legends In Concert facility at the old Club Kryptonite building in Myrtle Beach.Photo By Randall Hillrhill@thesunnews.com

Revolutions at Broadway at the Beach played music from the 1970s and beyond. The club had a “Last Dance” Nov. 4, 2015, when it closed its doors.

REVOLUTIONS DANCE CLUB, Broadway at the Beach 1320 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, has a DJ playing all the best music from the ’70s and beyond, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $10 for men, ladies and locals admitted free. 444-8032. The Sun News file photo

Studebakers on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach was a popular spot for shag dancing in Myrtle Beach. It closed in 2010 and was later gutted and turned into a Dollar General.

Larry Miller, of Myrtle Beach, rides on his bicycle past Studebaker’s at 2000 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010. Club owner Don Cauthen shut its doors Jan. 9 and said the poor economy, a slow summer and weak traffic during the May bike rallies were to blame. Photo by Sabree Hill

Froggy Bottomz, now Wahlburgers, was located at Broadway at the Beach and offered a New Orleans-style setting with a stage, dance floor and themed cocktails. And you can’t forget Club Boca, which was attached to Froggy Bottomz.

Other notable clubs that have closed are: Freaky Tiki, Magic Attic, Mother Fletchers, Xanadu, Yesterday’s Nitelife, Tunnel, Atlantis, Club Baja, Empire Nightclub, Club Faces, Illusions, Beach Wagon, the Afterdeck, which was torn down, and Cowboys in North Myrtle Beach.

But, don’t worry if you’re still looking to dance the night away — the Myrtle Beach area still has plenty of clubs where you can party:

Senor Frog’s at Broadway at the Beach

Oz at Broadway at the Beach

Pulse Ultra Club in Myrtle Beach

Spanish Galleon in North Myrtle Beach

Malibu’s Surf Bar at Broadway at the Beach

Crocodile Rocks at Broadway at the Beach