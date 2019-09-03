South Carolina
Motorcycle driver killed, another hurt, in crash south of Rock Hill, troopers say
A motorcycle driver was killed and another driver was hurt in a crash Sunday in York County south of Rock Hill, troopers said.
The wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. on U.S. 21 near the intersection of Whispering Pines Road, said Sgt. Bill Rhyne with S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was turning left onto U.S. 21 when the cycle collided with a 2010 sedan, Rhyne said.
The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, Rhyne said. The name of the motorcycle driver has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the sedan, a Lancaster man, was injured and taken to Springs Memorial Hospital for his injuries, Rhyne said.
The crash remains under investigation by S.C. Department of Public Safety.
