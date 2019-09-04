Chester man, 36, dead in shooting; investigation ongoing, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Chester man has been killed in a street shooting, according to Chester police.

The victim was identified as Andrew Lamont Johnson, 36, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker and Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

Johnson was transported to the hospital by a private citizen, Tinker said. An autopsy is set for Wednesday afternoon, Tinker said.

Johnson was found around midnight Wednesday by officers at the hospital in Chester where he died, Williams said. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight on Tuesday night, Williams said.

“We have an unfortunate and tragic loss of life in our community and we are going to investigate this from top to bottom and find out how this happened and why this happened,” Williams said. “It is our goal to keep violence out of the city of Chester and we will pursue this case until we know exactly how this occurred. We are doing so with extreme urgency.”

The shooting happened on the street at the intersection of York and Brawley streets, Williams said. Chester officers and Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to several calls of shots fired in the area, Williams said.

No other victims were found, Williams said.

Chester Sheriff Max Dorsey sent a K-9 unit and other deputies to assist with the investigation.

No suspect in the shooting has yet been located, Williams said.

Both Williams and Dorsey have had community meetings in recent months to address shootings in the city of Chester and Chester County.

A stop the violence march and rally is Sept. 14, Dorsey said. Details about the march and rally are pending.

A teen was shot in late July in a drive-by near Collins Street, police said. Other shootings in May and April happened near the J.A. Cochran Bypass, Jeter Street and Simrill Street, police said.

Dorsey said the number of shootings in a small area is disturbing. Agents from the State Law Enforcement Division and federal law enforcement are assisting in the investigation of all the shootings.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

