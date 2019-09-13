Round 3: Winners, losers in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential nominees The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election.

For one night only, 10 candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination took the debate stage Thursday in Houston, Texas, to lay out — and attempt to peel off their opponents’ support — why they deserve support from primary voters.

The stage featured former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Indiana; Julian Castro, former U.S. housing secretary; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Here’s what Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright; College of Charleston political scientist Jordan Ragusa; and former Winthrop University political scientist Karen Kedrowski, who now leads the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, had to say about Thursday’s presidential primary debate.

1. Who won the debate and why?

Kedrowski: “The candidates generally did well during the debate so this is a difficult decision. They all had strong answers to the resilience question, for instance. Yet I am going to say Sen. Cory Booker won. He demonstrated his mastery of issues, related well to the audience, had a funny line or turn of phrase from time to time — my favorite was ‘No. Let me translate that into Spanish: No.’ — was never flustered or defensive, and painted a picture of a better America. He did a great job with a uniformly strong performance.”

Ragusa: “I thought Elizabeth Warren and Julian Castro won the evening, albeit for the opposite reasons. Warren was crisp in her answers and displayed a clear command of the issues. And, as one of front runners, she was effective in her effort to rise above the fray. Castro, by comparison, did the most to improve his standing with some combative one-liners. Castro won’t be a front runner tomorrow, but he will be part of the conversation going forward.”

Seawright: “I think the party won the debate because no matter how much we disagree on addressing the issues that Republicans have failed on, our disagreements do not compare to the failures of the other side and how they want to govern this country.”

2. What was the best line or moment of the night and why?

Kedrowski: “My notebook is filled with memorable lines from Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She had so many: quoting Lincoln with ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand;’ ‘Houston, we have a problem;’ and ‘We have a President who runs the White House like a game show.’ However, the best line in the debate was Klobuchar’s when she responded to Sanders about Medicare for All, “He wrote the bill but I read the damn bill, and on page eight it says, there will be no private health insurance.’ “

Ragusa: “I thought Julian Castro had the best moment with two memorable lines in quick succession. First, he landed one of the biggest blows of the evening when he challenged Biden for not remembering an aspect of his own healthcare plan. Was it a low blow? Perhaps. But was it effective? Yes. A few moments later, when Pete Buttigieg pointed to the Castro-Biden kerfuffle as an example of why Americans hate politics, Castro shot back ‘This is a Democratic primary!’ drawing a loud applause.”

Seawright: “I think the best moment of the night was when (former) Vice President Biden gave his closing arguments, talking about him losing a wife and a son. The personal connection really pushes the emotions out of people and people can relate to that. In spite of the politics of the issues, sometimes emotions can make the difference in political moments.”

3. What was the worst line or moment of the night and why?

Kedrowski: ”Andrew Yang’s quip, ‘I’m Asian so I know a lot of doctors.’ Say what?”

Ragusa: “I don’t think any line or moment was that bad, but Amy Klobuchar starting the debate with ‘Houston, we have a problem’ was a little cringe worthy.”

Seawright: “The protesters. We’re trying to have a discussion of who can flush out, who can address the issues of our day. To come to a debate and yell and scream over candidates isn’t the best place to do that. There are better places to share passions or disagreements or raise issues.”

4. Which candidate was strongest taking on front runner Joe Biden?

Kedrowski: ”Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, who first cited Sen. Booker’s line about Biden wanting to claim credit for the Obama administration successes and distancing himself from its less popular policies, and then he held Biden accountable for contradicting himself on the Medicare Buy-in issue: ‘Are you forgetting what you said just two minutes ago?’ He put Vice President Biden on the defensive and his rebuttal was weak.”

Ragusa: “I thought Joe Biden was his own worst enemy in this debate. Unlike Warren, Booker, and Buttigieg, Biden stumbled with many of his answers and rambled in others. He also set himself up for easy counterattacks, drawing numerous challenges from his Democratic rivals. Given his position on the stage, sandwiched between his two biggest opponents, and his position in the polls, Biden needed a solid performance. He achieved that in his first two debates — last night, not so much.”

Seawright: “I don’t think anyone did the better job of taking on Joe Biden. Everyone did a good job putting the focus on Donald Trump. I don’t think candidates do a good service by tackling people with the same jerseys on while they are on the field.”

