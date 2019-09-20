Burned body found in Chester County; road blocked as investigation underway

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Chester County and South Carolina law enforcement are investigating after a burned body was found in a ditch near Interstate 77 Friday, officials said.

The body was found along Lizzie Melton Road west of I-77, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. The intersection of Lizzie Melton Road and Old Richburg Road has been blocked off to traffic as the State Law Enforcement Division, police, coroner and other emergency officials work the crime scene, Dorsey said.

SLED has sent special agents to assist deputies, Dorsey said.

Police found the body around 12:30 p.m., Dorsey said.

No information about the gender or age of the body have been released.

Police in Chester are still investigating a case of a body found along I-77 in July.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

