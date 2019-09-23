Rock Hill driver charged with DUI and trying to kill a man with her car, police say

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Rock Hill woman driving under the influence tried to kill a man by using her car as the weapon, police said.

Karen McCurry Meyer, 55, was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder, felony DUI with bodily injury, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

Police were called to assist EMS workers around 1:50 a.m. Sunday at a home where the man was left unconscious and bleeding, the report stated. The incident report said he had injuries to his ribs and lower body, and he was transported to Piedmont Medical Center.

The victim and suspect had been a relationship, Chavis said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There was some kind of argument, and the investigation showed she hit him with a car,” Chavis said.

Meyer also was charged with driving without insurance and driving under a suspended license, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report and jail records.

Officers found the man in the driveway, along with a damaged 1985 pickup truck, police said. A garage was damaged and a basketball goal was destroyed, the report stated.

Police department forensic units, detectives and Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team responded to the site.

Rock Hill officers found Meyer of Steeple Chase Drive in the Wedgewood Plaza shopping center nearby at the intersection of Herlong Avenue and Heckle Boulevard, where she was arrested, police said.

Meyer faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted of the three felony charges under South Carolina law.

A conviction for felony DUI with bodily injury carries up to 15 years in prison, state law shows. Attempted murder carries up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature is defined under South Carolina law as “manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life and great bodily injury to the victim” and carries 20 years in prison for a conviction.

Meyer was convicted of DUI in March, York County court records show. A one-year prison sentence was suspended when she pleaded guilty in March, according to court records.

Meyer remains in the York County jail without bond.

SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.