Watch SC woman belt out ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and wow the judges on ‘The Voice’

Brennan Lassiter Screengrab from "The Voice" YouTube page

A South Carolina woman commanded the audition stage on “The Voice” — and caused the celebrity judges to spar over who got a chance to coach her.

Brennan Lassiter, 20, brought her country rendition of “You Are My Sunshine” to the NBC show and ended up wowing all four judges, according to video of the audition posted on YouTube.

“All of us here were moved because you have so much power and beauty in your voice,” singer John Legend told her. “I didn’t have to grow up listening to country music to know that. I felt it.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And judges weren’t just impressed with Lassiter’s talent.

They also wanted to work with the Dacusville woman, according to video from “The Voice.”

Blake Shelton, a country music star, even jumped in with his own pitch, the audition tape shows.

“These people know as much about country music as I know about getting a pap smear,” he said in the video.

Lassiter said she was just interested in taking in as much as possible, according to the footage.

“I’ve never done music outside of church,” the contestant said on the show that aired Monday night. “This is like my very first thing ever.”

She decided to belt out “You Are My Sunshine” and wanted to make the grandparents who raised her proud, according to footage shown before the audition.

“This song is so important to me because my grandparents were the sunshine in my life,” Lassiter said in the clip.

In the end, Kelly Clarkson, who won the first season of “American Idol,” convinced Lassiter to join her team, video shows.

“So thankful for this opportunity!” Lassiter tweeted Monday. “Thank you guys for all the support.”

Dacusville is in Pickens County, about 13 miles northwest of Greenville.

SHARE COPY LINK Moss Point's Rod Stokes sings "Stand by Me." The construction worker is a finalist in The Voice's Snapchat contest for next season's show.