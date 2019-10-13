Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Midlands road, moving SC death toll beyond 100

SHARE COPY LINK

A motorcycle rider was killed in a Saturday crash on a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Sprinkle Avenue in Orangeburg County, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

The rider of a 2000 Honda motorcycle was killed after hitting a 2007 Ford Edge, according to Southern.

The Ford was heading north when it made a left turn, and was struck by the motorcycle moving in the opposite direction, Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, Southern said.

There were two people in the Edge when the collision occurred, both were wearing seat belts and were not injured, according to Southern.

Once the family has been notified, the motorcycle rider will be publicly identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

The wreck comes a week after a Lexington couple were killed after a deer ran into the road and collided with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle they were riding, and is the latest incident in a spate of deadly crashes on South Carolina roads involving motorcycles and mopeds.

Through Oct. 6, 102 motorcyclists have died on state roads and highways, compared to 88 in 2018, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

