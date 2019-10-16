Horry County murder-for-hire killings to be featured on national TV show

SHARE COPY LINK

A murder-for-hire killing that left a father and son dead in Loris will be featured on an upcoming Investigation Discovery television show.

The crime-focused channel will air a new episode at 9 p.m. Oct. 22 of “Relatively Evil,” which recounts the killing of Amos Hatfield and his son, Tommy. Investigation Discovery is channel 138 on Spectrum and channel 285 on DirectTV.

Amos Hatfield’s wife, Sandy Locklear, is featured on the show. Initially, Locklear said she was the victim of a sexual assault, but police soon charged her with murder. She is serving life in prison and is housed at the Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Odom Bryant is also serving life in prison for his roles in the murder. Nehemiah James Evans was also convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the Locklear, Bryant and Evans conspired to kill for a $1-million life insurance policy. The Hatfields were found dead in the Loris home. The two were shot execution-style.

“I’m sorry for what happened to the victims and their family,” Evans said before sentencing in 2015. “I will take responsibility even though I did not see the crime occur.”

Amos Hatfield’s daughter also testified at that hearing and said justice was finally served.

“I’m so glad my daddy and brother can rest in peace now,” she said in 2015.

The “Relatively Evil” episode features interviews with attorneys involved in the case, video from police interviews and recreations of the crime.