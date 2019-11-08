Are you ‘Head over Boots’ for this 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest performer?

The Carolina County Music Fest lineup continues to grow with singer-songwriter Jon Pardi announced as a performer during the highly anticipated event.

Pardi, known for hits such as “Head over Boots,” “Heartache Medication” and “Night Shift” will join an already stacked lineup during the four-day outdoor fest June 4-7. The current CCMF lineup includes headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen.

The remaining lineup of nearly 30 singers and bands will be announced over the coming weeks and months.

The event has become a staple in Myrtle Beach since its inception in 2015, attracting over 30,000 country music fans who come dressed to party in their cowboy boots and country garb. The annual event is held at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/.