Earthquake hit near Columbia overnight, officials say. Did you feel it?

Did you feel something shaking overnight?

An earthquake was reported near Columbia, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Cayce by the U.S. Geological Survey.

It occurred at 3:45 a.m. and had a depth of 0.8 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Irmo on July 17 is the only other earthquake recorded in the Midlands in 2019, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. That one also occurred around 3 a.m.

Just over the state line in Lavonia, Georgia a 2.3 earthquake was reported on Nov. 1, DNR said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

