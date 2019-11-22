Boys and girls had very different experiences at leadership event. SC school apologizes

Boys and girls had different experiences at South Carolina leadership events, a district says. School District of Pickens County

Girls learning about leadership had different experiences than their male schoolmates, prompting a South Carolina district to apologize.

Students in third through fifth grade on Tuesday attended character development events that were separated by gender, according to John Eby, spokesperson for Pickens County school district.

That day, many Pickens Elementary School boys dressed in collared shirts and neck ties while girls wore T-shirts, pictures on the district’s Facebook page show. The boys’ event was called a “summit,” and the girls’ a “retreat,” the photos show.

The original post, which has since been edited, said: “Male role models from the community spoke with the boys about leadership and the importance of character. The Pickens Varsity cheer team spoke with the girls about how to work together to help everyone shine.”

Officials later changed the post, saying community members and student athletes had spoken to both boys and girls.

Still, backlash erupted on social media over how much the experiences varied.

“School District of Pickens County, you can edit the text as much as you want, but as long as you keep the photos, people are going to still know that you are operating in a sexist vacuum from yesteryear,” one user wrote.

Another person took issue with some of the language surrounding the events.

“Unless there is another ‘summit’ and ‘retreat’ planned immediately to provide clear balance, this is ultimately a fail,” the Facebook user wrote. “I’m sure there were positive moments across the board, but, wow! Back up and look at this. The girls deserve more. And boys can certainly be taught to ‘shine’ as well! (Whatever THAT means.)“

Eby said the programs were meant to empower students but acknowledged they looked different when compared side by side.

“We will reflect on the concerns that members of our community have expressed about the format of this event to ensure that future events at all schools send a message of inclusion and equality,” the district wrote in a statement to McClatchy news group.

As for the dress code, officials say the school decided what the boys would wear. The girls took a survey and said they wanted to dress casually, according to Eby.

“We take these concerns seriously,” the district’s statement said. “It was not the school or district’s intent to send a message that students must display different character traits or pursue different career goals based on their gender, but it is clear that this is the message that was sent as a result of some of the differences in the programs, and we apologize.”

Some social media users stood by the school.

“School district of Pickens county please don’t let these people bully you,” one person wrote. “Thanks to the hard working parents, community members, teachers, and staff that tried to do something nice!”

And one user claiming to be a Pickens Elementary parent said her daughter has enjoyed the school’s retreat for two years.

“I think the whole point of these conferences are missed,” she wrote. “They are made to allow each gender to feel special and important- not demeaned or degraded.”

Pickens Elementary is roughly 20 miles west of Greenville.