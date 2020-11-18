SC death row inmate protests ‘secrecy’ surrounding his Dec. 4 execution, seeks stay

An inmate on South Carolina’s death row is protesting what he calls “secrecy” surrounding his looming December execution and wants a stay.

In papers filed with the S.C. Supreme Court, inmate Richard Moore, 55, says that “without a stay of execution, SCDC (SC Department of Corrections) will be allowed to operate in near-total secrecy as it prepares for and carries out Moore’s execution in less than three weeks.”

Moore wants to know what kind of chemicals Corrections intends to use, but the department won’t tell him, according to his court filings.

“No other state in the country has executed someone under such an extreme veil of secrecy,” Miller’s filings said.

The Department of Corrections told The State newspaper Wednesday that it has not been able to obtain the drugs used in lethal injection deaths. That has been the department’s stance for years, and it has been 11 years since South Carolina executed an inmate.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

South Carolina law gives condemned inmates a choice between death by electrocution and death by lethal injection. But the law appears to be unclear if the state can force an inmate to die by electrocution if the inmate chooses to die by lethal injection, and there are no drugs to carry out the lethal injection.

The execution is scheduled for Dec. 4. If carried out, it would be the first one in South Carolina since 2011. There are currently 37 people on the state’s death row, all men.

Moore says he has the right under S.C. law to choose between lethal injection and the electric chair, as well as a “constitutional right to be executed in a manner that is not cruel and unusual,” according to his filings.

But the Corrections Department’s refusal to give him information about what kind of drugs it intends to use to execute him means that he cannot make “an informed decision between the two execution methods” or a determination of whether execution by those protocols pose “a substantial risk of severe pain” in violation of the Eighth Amendment (which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments).

Moore has been on death row for 19 years. In 2001, he was sentenced to death for killing a convenience store clerk during an armed robbery.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The S.C. Supreme Court has set no date for a hearing.

This story is developing.