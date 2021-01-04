Man found dead after shootout with SC cops was domestic violence suspect, police say

A man in Lancaster fired at officers during a two-county chase Sunday before the man was later found dead after a Chester deputy returned fire, officials said.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker identified the dead man as Tre-Kedrian Tyquan White, 20, of Lancaster. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, coroner and police officials said.

White, found dead Sunday night in rural Chester County, had been shot, said Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division. It remains unclear if he was hit by a Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot returned fire during a confrontation on a Chester County highway, Crosby said.

Tinker, the coroner, did not release a cause of death but confirmed the man had been shot.

The incident began when White fired a gun at Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies who had been called to a home for a reported domestic violence incident, Crosby said. Lancaster deputies did not return fire, Crosby said.

White fired at responding Lancaster deputies as they arrived, Crosby said. Lancaster deputies were not hit by the gunfire, officials said.

White then drove a car away from the scene, Crosby said.

Lancaster deputies chased White east into Chester County through Great Falls toward Fort Lawn and then Richburg, Crosby said. White wrecked the car he was driving off S.C. 9, Crosby said. White fired shots at pursuing police after the crash, Crosby said.

White fled on foot and later was seen on a nearby road by the Chester deputy who fired at White, Crosby said.

After a foot pursuit into woods near Lewisville High School, not far from Interstate 77, White was found dead, Crosby said.

SLED forensic teams and investigators remained at several crime scenes Monday, Crosby said. SLED is handling the investigation because deputies from Lancaster County and Chester County were part of the officer involved shooting.

The officer-involved shooting is the first in South Carolina in 2021, according to SLED and the S.C. Department of Public Safety. There were 49 officer involved shootings in the state in 2020, which tied the record for most in a single year, records show.

One of those 2020 incidents was in York County in September where police said a domestic violence suspect was shot by police after firing at responding deputies. That man survived and is in jail pending trial.

Check back for updates on this developing story.