Longtime resident of Columbia zoo, and one of the oldest members of its species dies

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is mourning the death of a longtime resident.

Lottie, a koala who has been at the Columbia habitat since 2003, died, zoo officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Originally given to the zoo as a gift from Queensland, Australia, the 19-year-old was considered one of the world’s oldest koalas, according to the release.

“Lottie was a favorite among guests and staff alike and will always be remembered as an iconic ambassador for koalas,” officials said in the release.

One of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s koalas Lottie, right, died. Gerry Melendez online@thestate.com

Lottie had “a huge impact” on the koala population at Riverbanks and other zoos, officials said. She raised 11 joeys, and her family tree includes 15 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, according to the release.

That breeding success is rare, as an average of seven joeys are born per year in the 11 U.S. zoos with koala exhibits, The State previously reported.

Over the years, Lottie and her many joeys were a popular attraction for visitors to their habitat.

“Lottie will be greatly missed!” officials said.