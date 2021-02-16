Home intruder dies after a man in his 80s fights back, South Carolina police say

A home invasion suspect died after residents fought him off in South Carolina, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An intruder died after a man in his 80s fought back in South Carolina, officials said.

The suspect knocked on an older couple’s door and “forced his way” into their home on Monday, Aiken County officials told multiple news outlets.

That’s when the suspect attacked the man and his 79-year-old wife, WRDW reported.

But the couple started fighting off the intruder, who was armed with a knife, the Aiken County Corner’s Office said in a news release.

“During the struggle, the homeowner was able to get the suspect pinned to the ground and was able to keep him that way (until) Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene,” WJBF reported.

The suspect was rushed to Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia, where he died Monday night, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said his name will be released once he has been identified and his family is informed of his death.

The couple’s injuries were minor, WJBF reported.

Officials said they are investigating the home invasion, which happened in Jackson. The town is near the Georgia border and roughly 85 miles southwest of Columbia.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Tuesday.