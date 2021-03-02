South Carolina

Driver killed in York County crash when SUV leaves road, overturns near state line

York County, SC

The driver of an SUV was killed early Tuesday in a York County crash near the North Carolina state line, troopers said.

The wreck happened around 12:10 a.m. on Flint Hill Road north of Fort Mill, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The crash site is between U.S 21 and S.C. 51, near the Mecklenburg County line at Pineville, N.C.

The 2002 Chevrolet SUV was headed north when it went off the road, hit a tree and overturned, Hovis said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the crash scene, Hovis said.

Emergency responders from the Flint Hill Fire Department and other agencies responded to the crash scene, officials said. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted troopers in closing Flint Hill Road for hours during the investigation. The road has since reopened.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

