Winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina is still unclaimed, officials say

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in North Charleston Wednesday and it remains unclaimed, according to the S.C. Education Lottery. S.C. Education Lottery image

Someone in South Carolina has a winning lottery ticket in their wallet, purse or bouncing around on the floorboard of their vehicle.

A $2 Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in North Charleston on Wednesday, and it remains unclaimed by the lucky winner, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

State lottery officials are asking players in the area to dig out their tickets and check the numbers. The winning ticket numbers are 17, 18, 37, 44 and 53, while the Powerball number is 18.

The winner beat odds of 1 in 913,129 in matching the numbers, officials said.

The ticket was purchased at the Spinx #350 convenience store on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, just east of the Charleston International Airport.

“Check your tickets. More than to 10,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000,” lottery officials said in a news release. “Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.”

Powerball is “a multi-state jackpot game” with drawings of six numbers (five white balls, one red) at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The jackpot for this Saturday’s drawing is expected to be $169 million, officials said.

A Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at the Spinx #350 store at 6899 Rivers Ave. Was it you? Story: https://t.co/oT3M0WMNBr #sclottery pic.twitter.com/kk9e70mgne — SC Education Lottery (@sclottery) March 11, 2021