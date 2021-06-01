Man run over at gas station after road-rage incident is in hospital, SC cops say

A driver called 911 after running into a man outside a gas station, South Carolina cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man run over after a South Carolina road-rage incident was left with serious injuries, officials say.

On Sunday night, a driver called 911 to report hitting someone with a car outside an Exxon, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.

The man, who was in “serious condition,” was transported from the gas station parking lot to a hospital, WSPA reported.

Deputies said it happened roughly 14 miles northeast of downtown Greenville after a road-rage incident on North Highway 101.

John Alexander lives in the area and said he heard firetrucks the night the man was hit by a car, WHNS reported.

“God help him,” Alexander told the TV station. “I mean, people need to consider the other person around here and quit driving like a maniac.”

As of Monday night, the incident was still under investigation, and no arrests had been made, WYFF reported.

A spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday.