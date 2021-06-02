A getaway close to home? This SC city ranks among the best staycation spots in the US

Charleston was named among the nation’s top places for local getaways. AP

If South Carolinians are dreaming of a getaway, they may not have to look too far from home.

That’s because Charleston is among the best places in the country to have a staycation, a new report finds.

The historic city ranks No. 4 on a list of places offering fun and relaxation to residents who stick around for their vacations, according to rankings released Wednesday by WalletHub.

To compile the list, the personal finance website said it studied 182 cities “including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.” Using data from the federal government and other resources, analysts scored each location in three categories: recreation; food and entertainment; and rest and relaxation.

Charleston earned a spot on the nationwide list after earning high marks across the board.

The city scored highest for its recreation, a measure that looks at opportunities to walk, swim, ride bikes and play sports. The category also weighs boat tours, water sports and amusement parks per capita in each area.

It’s not the first time Charleston has been recognized as a top place to spend time.

Last month, job and quality-of-life factors helped Charleston make a list of the nation’s best cities for new graduates to live.

The tourist spot also has gotten nods for its restaurants and for being among the most desired places to visit during the coronavirus pandemic, McClatchy News reported in September.

As states lift safety restrictions, health officials urge people to postpone trips until at least two weeks after their last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests wearing a face mask and staying at least 6 feet from other people.

During the pandemic, other South Carolinians who plan to stay close to home also may be in luck. Columbia — the only other city in the state to make it onto WalletHub’s list — ranked above average at No. 37.

Overall, the nation’s top staycation spot was Honolulu, results show. Rounding out the top five were Orlando, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The lowest-ranking city on the list was Fremont, California, in the Bay Area.