Deputy slams into pedestrian — killing him — while responding to 911 call, SC cops say

A pedestrian was killed after a patrol car struck him in South Carolina, officials said. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian died after a South Carolina deputy hit him with his patrol car, officials said.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said Cpl. Isaiah Bahrenburg, 24, is on paid leave after the fatal crash as he was responding to a 911 call in the Lowcountry early Friday.

A Facebook user believed to be Bahrenburg didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday.

Bahrenburg was behind the wheel of his county-owned Dodge Charger at about 1:30 a.m. when he ran into a man in the road, according to deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper 1st Class Nick Pye.

The deceased man — who wasn’t identified in a news release — received medical care but died at the scene.

Bahrenburg reportedly had minor injuries and went to the Colleton County Medical Center. He was later released from the hospital, officials said.

Deputies said the fatal crash happened as the deputy was driving south on S.C. Highway 63, also called Sniders Highway. Bahrenburg is accused of running into the pedestrian on a “poorly lit” stretch near Cobb Court.

As of Friday morning, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said it was opening an internal investigation and put Bahrenburg on administrative leave. He has been with the department for three years.

S.C. Highway Patrol also said it was investigating the crash.