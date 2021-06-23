Several train cars derailed in South Carolina as crews investigate, officials say

Several train cars derailed in Pickens County, South Carolina, on Wednesday. Screen grab/Twitter

Emergency crews are investigating after several train cars derailed Wednesday in South Carolina.

The cars derailed on the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Pickens County near Norris on a section of the tracks running adjacent to Highway 93 east around 1:30 p.m., according to Pickens County Emergency Management.

Norris is located in upstate South Carolina, about 125 miles from Columbia.

Emergency management said about 13 cars derailed but none were “labeled as carrying hazardous materials” and no injuries have been reported.

”No public health risk has been identified,” emergency management says. “No evacuations have been ordered or recommended.”

Officials are at the scene “surveying” the derailment along with multiple state and local agencies, including Norfolk Southern, emergency management says.

Highway 93 is closed between Old Norris Road and the town of Norris, and emergency officials ask that the public avoid the area.

Photos and videos showing the derailment were posted on social media.

