He thought he won a SC lottery prize, but was mistaken. Then came the real deal

A South Carolina man was mistaken when he thought he had won the lottery. Then he really hit the jackpot.

The man was heading to work when he scratched off a lottery ticket and discovered it was worth $150,000, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

But after his past mistake, officials said the winner was doubtful and decided to take a second glance.

The man — who didn’t want to be publicly identified — “paused for several seconds, looked at it again, and then had someone else look at his ticket to be sure he really won this time,” the S.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

It turns out, his ticket was the real deal and beat 1-in-600,000 odds to score the big prize.

“It wasn’t really real until the check was in my hand,” the winner told lottery officials.

The man got the big windfall after a trip to a Parker’s Kitchen convenience store in Goose Creek, roughly 20 miles northwest of Charleston. There, officials said he tried his luck on a $2 ticket in the Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game.

It’s not the first time a lottery player had to take a closer look at a winning ticket.

In June, North Carolina officials said a man believed he won $1,000 before checking his scratch-off again and realizing it was worth much more.

Months earlier, a lottery player had a cashier take a second look at his ticket when he scored a $1 million prize, McClatchy News reported in March.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.