Deadly 7-vehicle crash blamed on I-85 ‘death trap’ traffic pattern near Gaffney, SC

A “death trap” traffic pattern on Interstate 85 is being blamed for a seven-vehicle crash that killed three people near Gaffney, S.C., according to Cherokee County officials.

The three dead include a South Carolina couple and a woman from Virginia, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a release.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in a single-lane “chute” that diverts traffic around a construction project, Fowler said. The seven drivers were southbound in the “chute” when a chain reaction of rear-end collisions began, he said.

“These chutes should be called death traps,” Fowler said in the release.

“While state officials have endorsed them at two separate public meetings in Gaffney, I disagree with their being safe for motorists. It seems none of those officials are around to ride with me to knock on the doors of next of kin to deliver the message a loved one has been killed in this maze of concrete.”

Investigators say the three who died were traveling in two of the seven vehicles. They were identified as Thomas Newman McElroy, 58, and his wife, Ruth Ann McElroy, 60, of Townville, S.C. and Karen Marie Goggin, 60, of Lake Frederick, Virginia.

The McElroys died at the scene and Goggin died later at Spartanburg Medical Center, officials said.

Goggin’s husband, Thomas Francis Goggin, was taken to same hospital and is “undergoing treatment,” Fowler said. His condition was not released.

Investigators have not said how the chain reaction started and if charges are being considered against any of the seven motorists.