Lottery player’s stop for gas ends with ‘surreal’ win in SC. Now he can buy a new home

A South Carolina man checked his lottery ticket at the gas pump — and had a “surreal” moment.

While at his go-to convenience store, he discovered his scratch-off ticket was worth $200,000, the S.C. Education Lottery said this week. Now, the man plans to get a new place to live.

“Maybe it will happen this week,” the winner, who wasn’t identified in a news release, said about his home-buying plans.

The winner beat 1-in-750,000 odds to score the top prize in the 5 Times Lucky game, officials said. And he’s not the only one celebrating the windfall.

“It was surreal,” the man told the S.C. Education Lottery. “I’m glad I was blessed and the store is getting something too.”

After it sold the lucky $5 ticket, ED’s GT Express Mart in Greenville pocketed a $2,000 commission. Neil Patel, owner of the convenience store on Rutherford Road, told lottery officials he’s going to give some extra cash to the worker involved in the sale and plans to put the rest of the money toward renovations.

It’s not the first time making a pit stop has paid off in the Carolinas.

In May, officials said a North Carolina man was out helping a neighbor when he picked up a winning ticket at a gas station.

Also in North Carolina, a lottery player scored a $1 million jackpot prize while on a coffee run, McClatchy News reported in July.

