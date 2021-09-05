Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

South Carolina

Former SC city clerk stole more than $200K in public money to go shopping, cops say

A former city clerk was arrested for scamming the town where she worked out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

The stolen money was used to pay for clothing, food, and utility bills totaling over $200,000, according to an arrest warrant.

Tammy Renea Sarvis, 48, was charged with embezzlement of public funds with a value of $10,000 or more, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said in a news release.

Sarvis was the city clerk for the Town of Scranton in Florence County, according to the release. From 2018 to 2021, she’s accused of using the town’s credit cards to go shopping, SLED said.

As the city clerk Sarvis was responsible for the safekeeping, transfer and disbursement of public funds, according to the arrest warrant.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Wednesday, Sarvis was booked at the Florence County Detention Center, and was released after posting $5,000 bond, jail records show.

If convicted, Sarvis would face a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine determined by the court, according to South Carolina law.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Town of Scranton.

This is not the first time Sarvis was charged with committing a financial crime. In 1996, she was convicted on a fraudulent check charge, Florence County court records show.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

South Carolina

SC wildlife scientists and zoo team up to save gopher frogs

September 05, 2021 12:39 PM

National

2 inmates charged after riot in South Carolina jail

September 05, 2021 12:39 PM

South Carolina

Fort Jackson plans 20th anniversary ceremony of 9/11 attacks

September 05, 2021 11:49 AM

South Carolina

House committee joins SC redistricting debate with meetings

September 05, 2021 11:49 AM

South Carolina

Program offers money to build recreational trails in SC

September 05, 2021 9:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service