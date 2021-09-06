Homeowner shoots and kills man ‘acting very strange’ on front porch, SC police say

A South Carolina homeowner shot and killed a man who refused to leave his yard and front porch on Sunday, police said. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A South Carolina homeowner shot and killed an intruder who wouldn’t leave his yard Sunday night, police said.

Witnesses told officers that an unknown man believed to be in his mid-20s — who was wearing dark clothes and “acting very strange” — walked onto their front yard on Farley Avenue in Spartanburg and approached the homeowners, according to a news release from the Spartanburg Police Department.

He initially refused to leave after the homeowners asked him to do so, witnesses told police.

After the homeowners demanded that he leave several times, the man eventually walked away.

But he came back just moments later and started walking up to the home, police said Monday. The homeowner and others repeatedly told him to leave as he continued toward the front door with his hands in his pockets.

One of the homeowners then went inside the home and returned with a gun while the intruder was on his front porch and getting close to the door, according to police.

“Shots were fired, and the unknown male was struck in the chest,” police said. “The unknown male fell at the doorway where he died.”

Officers were called to the home around 9:50 p.m. about the incident. They found the man lying on the front porch with gunshot wounds, but officials have not yet identified him.

The case is being investigated, and no charges have been filed as of Monday, police said.

Spartanburg is in Upstate South Carolina, about 90 miles from Columbia.

