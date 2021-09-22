Financial firm denies involvement with Alex Murdaugh in housekeeper settlement

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

A Georgia-based financial firm disavowed any involvement with Alex Murdaugh, who allegedly invoked the company’s name in settlement documents related to the death of the family’s housekeeper and nanny, in a statement released Wednesday.

The company, Forge Consulting LLC, helps structure settlements in South Carolina in personal injury and wrongful death cases, so that recipients — including attorneys — can receive the money over time.

In its statement, Forge said it had “no involvement in or knowledge of the alleged inappropriate conduct of Alex Murdaugh.”

“Unfortunately, it appears that Mr. Murdaugh, and possibly others working with him, leveraged the Forge Consulting name and reputation by establishing a bank account titled ‘Forge’ without our knowledge or consent,” Forge wrote.

This comes amid accusations that embattled Hampton attorney Murdaugh and another lawyer, Cory Fleming, diverted money allocated for the heirs of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh family’s former nanny and housekeeper, in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Murdaugh’s law license has since been suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

“Allegedly, Mr. Murdaugh had Cory Fleming make that check payable to Forge, the remaining amount of that almost $4 million that was recovered and then he took the rest, or that’s what we are told,” Eric Bland, the Columbia-based attorney representing Satterfield’s heirs, told the NewsNation TV program Saturday.

Forge wrote thatafter the company learned of the alleged account, it was immediately reported to law enforcement, “along with others who are investigating.”

Satterfield died in February 2018 after a fall at the Murdaugh house. She had worked for the Murdaugh family for more than 20 years.

Gloria Satterfield

A recent lawsuit filed by Satterfield’s two sons said Murdaugh and two friends helped the two sons file a wrongful death claim against Murdaugh.

Bland said the sons never received any of the money. In a public filing, the amount was $505,000 meant to be paid to Michael Satterfield and Brian Herriott.

On Tuesday, however, Bland told the Island Packet, Beaufort Gazette, and The State newspapers that he found a missing judge’s order approving a $4.3 million settlement. Of that $4.3 million, there was $2.76 million allocated to go to the Satterfield sons.

“A disbursement signed by the judge says my clients were supposed to get $2.76 million of this,” Bland said. “Somebody else got that money.”

There is no public record of the order being filed, according to Bland.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating Satterfield’s death, after a request from the current Hampton County Coroner.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said the investigation could span beyond the circumstances of her death.

“Our investigation is not going to be limited to what caused her death,” Keel told The State. “It will investigate her death, but if there was some impropriety, some crime with regards to what was supposed to happen in the settlement, we will look to hold those folks responsible as well.”

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 2:41 PM.