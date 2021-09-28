Freak lawnmower accident ends with man drowning in South Carolina creek, coroner says

A South Carolina man drowned late Monday in a freak lawnmower accident outside a home near Gaffney.

The victim was identified as 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Pebblestone Road, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Gaffney is about 55 miles southwest of Charlotte, N.C., along Interstate 85.

Shaw’s body was found shortly before 9 p.m., submerged in water with his mower on top of him, Fowler said.

“Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned down an embankment into a creek,” Fowler said in a release.

“The mower came to rest on top of Shaw trapping him under the water.”

It’s not known how long Shaw had been trapped, but he was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday, Fowler said.

“He was discovered by family members at 8:50 p.m., who began searching for him after (he failed) to show up at his nearby residence,” Fowler said.

An investigation has been launched, and will include an autopsy, he said.

Maps show Pebblestone Road ends on Shaw’s farm land, and Jones Creek borders the property.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 6:00 AM.