Man pumping gas is stunned when wife tells him he won SC lottery. ‘Didn’t believe her’

A man was pumping gas when his wife shocked him with the news that he hit the jackpot in South Carolina.

“I didn’t believe her,” the husband told the S.C. Education Lottery. “I leaned in to the car and told her to ‘Give me the ticket.’”

The couple checked the ticket together, and it turns out the prize was real. The ticket had matched enough numbers in a recent drawing to be worth $100,000, officials said Tuesday in a news release.

The man, who kept $69,000 after taxes, said he plans to do “a lot of giving” after scoring the big prize.

He got the windfall after stopping at an Ingles supermarket in Inman, northwest of Spartanburg. At the location on S.C. Highway 9, officials said he bought the lucky ticket for the Palmetto Cash 5 game.

The winner, whose name wasn’t shared publicly, beat 1-in-501,942 odds to score his $100,000 prize, the S.C. Education Lottery said.

It turns out, he’s not the only grocery shopper to win big.

About a week before the Inman lottery player got lucky in the Aug. 29 drawing, officials said another person bought a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at a nearby Ingles store.

That player, whose name also wasn’t shared in a news release, won $300,000 after going to a supermarket about 20 miles away in the town of Duncan. The winner took home $207,000 after taxes and beat odds of more than 1-in-1.4 million, lottery officials said.

Across the state, officials said three winning lottery tickets were sold at the same Charleston-area Lowes Foods store. But as of late August, no one had come forward to claim the prizes, McClatchy News reported.

