Hurricane Dorian shifts ‘dramatically,’ heightening concerns in the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm, shifted “dramatically” to the east early Saturday, heightening concerns about torrential rain and flooding in the Carolinas.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 13 mph and packing 145 mph winds, according to the South Carolina State Climate Office.

“The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week,” National Hurricane Center officials said in a Dorian update at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Dorian is expected to bring “life-threatening flash floods” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States this weekend and all of next week, the hurricane center warned.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dorian will maintain 140 mph winds through Sunday before pivoting slowly north on Monday and gradually weakening as the storm meets dry air, Mark Malick of the South Carolina State Climate Office said Saturday morning.

Dorian could turn farther east Wednesday and “clip” Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Malick said in a storm update.

Up to 10 inches of rain could fall along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, according the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is now expected to dump up to 6 inches on a wider swath of eastern North Carolina than earlier forecasts indicated, officials said.

Watch as the eye of #HurricaneDorian2019 begins to form in this 1-minute visible loop from NOAA's #GOESEast. "Dangerous Hurricane #Dorian poses a significant threat to #Florida and the northwestern #Bahamas," according to the @NHC_Atlantic. Latest: https://t.co/W7u6rft9x2 pic.twitter.com/AuDJst6smv — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 30, 2019

Planning a beach trip with children this holiday weekend? Make sure to watch this #RipCurrent safety video with them BEFORE you head to the beach: https://t.co/0ftwsvCjqu pic.twitter.com/DQlsnIBmcd — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) August 30, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK Watch ABC11's Thursday afternoon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward Florida and the Bahamas with a projected Cat 4 strength.