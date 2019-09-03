Here’s how Hurricane Dorian will affect the Charlotte area

Hurricane Dorian’s latest track, possible impacts on Charlotte area and the Carolinas Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area.

Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on the Charlotte area has diminished, the National Weather Service says, with gusty winds but no more than 1 inch of rain south and east of the city on Thursday.

Winds should be highest roughly along and east of the Interstate 77 corridor, with sustained winds expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching about 35 mph, the service said in a forecast posted at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Both rain and wind will begin to slow Thursday afternoon, the forecast said, with dry conditions with light wind returning after midnight Thursday.

For Charlotte specifically, the weather service expects a 30% chance of showers Thursday afternoon under cloudy skies and a high of about 80 degrees. Winds will blow at 11 to 16 mph with gusts to 26 mph. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected to return Friday.

If Dorian follows its expected track skimming the southeastern coast from late Wednesday through Friday morning, little to no impact is expected in the western Carolinas, the service said Tuesday morning. Dry and warm conditions are expected for the region through much of the week.

A map of wind speed probabilities shows Charlotte with a 20% to 30% chance of tropical storm-force winds, of 39 mph or higher, this week. Rainfall projections show no rain from the hurricane in Charlotte.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy says nearly 6,500 line workers are poised to respond to storm damage in Florida.