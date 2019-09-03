Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, colleges in coastal North Carolina are canceling classes

The latest view of Dorian from the ISS The International Space Station flies over Hurricane Dorian on the morning of Sept. 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The International Space Station flies over Hurricane Dorian on the morning of Sept. 3, 2019.

Several colleges and universities in North Carolina are canceling classes and evacuating or closing their campuses because of concerns about Hurricane Dorian.

UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington canceled all classes, including online, for the week and ordered students to evacuate campus by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The university will suspend grading and attendance policies until classes resume.

The Office of the Dean of Students can help evacuate students who don’t have a place to go.

“Be sure to share your evacuation location with your family and keep in touch with them before, during and after the weather event, to the best of your ability,” UNCW said in a news release. “If you do evacuate and plan to travel by car, be sure to have a full tank of gas, a paper map in the event of mobile service outages, and cash in the event of ATM outages.”

The university also canceled all university-sponsored athletic events this week.

UNCW campus will close for employees at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The university said employees should not report to campus unless instructed by supervisors. Condition 3 of the Adverse Weather Policy will be in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.

The university said it will continue monitoring the situation with information from the National Weather Service and state and local agencies and will communicate updates with the campus community. UNCW will notify students and employees when campus reopens and classes resume as soon it makes that decision.

East Carolina University

ECU in Greenville canceled classes beginning at or after 3 p.m. Thursday and all classes on Friday because of the anticipated wind, rain and flooding from the hurricane. No evacuation was ordered.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the area around campus, which could see “tropical storm force wind gusts” up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damage to trees, according to ECU.

The university warned students and employees not to drive, swim or walk through floodwaters.

For ECU employees, the university will operate under Condition 1 of the UNC System Adverse Weather and Emergency Event policy from Thursday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 6 5 p.m. The university said employees should ask managers about schedules and alternate work locations.

UNC Pembroke

All UNC Pembroke classes after 12:05 p.m. Wednesday through Friday will be canceled. No evacuation was ordered.

The university said employees will operate on standard conditions through Wednesday.

UNC Pembroke will send out daily updates and instructions as the situation progresses.

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State canceled all classes starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday through the end of the week. Classes will resume on Monday. No evacuation was ordered.

The university will operate under Condition 2: Suspended Operations from 5 p.m. Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Only mandatory employees should report to work.

The university will be open on Friday and will have reduced operations, so employees should report to work if possible or otherwise use their available paid leave. More information on the operations and conditions can be found in the university’s Adverse Weather and Emergency Events policy.

Elizabeth City State University

Elizabeth City State University has not announced modified class schedules or campus closing due to Hurricane Dorian.

Community colleges

▪Bladen Community College in Dublin will be closed from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday.

▪Brunswick Community College in Bolivia closed at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and will stay closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

▪College of The Albemarle: Dare County and Roanoke Island campuses are closed Wednesday through Friday

▪Craven Community College in New Bern is closed Wednesday through Sunday

▪Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. All classes at all campus locations and all online classes will not meet on Wednesday or Thursday. All campus events, including athletics, scheduled for those days are also canceled.

▪Carteret Community College in Morehead City will be closed to students beginning Wednesday until further notice. The campus will be closed for employees from noon Wednesday until further notice. Students and employees were told not to return to campus until they hear from school officials.

▪Pamlico Community College in Grantsboro is closing Wednesday through Friday

▪Sampson Community College in Clinton closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday.

▪Beaufort County Community College in Washington is operating on a normal schedule but will provide daily updates.

▪Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville is operating on a regular schedule, but the college is monitoring the conditions with Hurricane Dorian.

The News & Observer will update this story.