Dorian could deliver higher winds than expected to Charlotte, forecasters say

Duke Energy crews head to Hurricane Dorian Duke is sending about 450 workers from across the Carolinas, including Charlotte, to respond to the aftereffects of Dorian. The crews will stage in Florence, S.C. and deploy from there as needed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke is sending about 450 workers from across the Carolinas, including Charlotte, to respond to the aftereffects of Dorian. The crews will stage in Florence, S.C. and deploy from there as needed.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to deliver 30 to 40 mph gusts to Charlotte on Thursday, meteorologists said Wednesday morning.

Gusts above 40 mph could hit counties to the east and southeast of Mecklenburg, including Union, Anson and Stanly counties in North Carolina and Chesterfield, South Carolina, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport could see gusts as high as 32 mph during the day Thursday and up to 30 mph Thursday night, according to the latest NWS forecast at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday.

Expected gusts for Charlotte intensified as computer models nudged the predicted track of Dorian a bit farther west overnight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The high in Charlotte is forecast to drop from 92 Wednesday to 82 Thursday, NWS forecasters said.

The chance of showers in Charlotte on Thursday remains slight, however — 30% during the day and 20% at night.

Justin Lane of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., said between 1/4 and 1/2 inch of rain is possible in areas east of Interstate 77 and south of I-85.

“However, winds will probably prove to be the greater concern,” Lane told the Observer.

In Union County, Lane said, “peak afternoon gusts in the 40-45 mph range are now expected.“

Another hot day for early Sept today for western Carolina's and NE GA with highs in the 90s. Clouds & showers w/ #Dorian passing to our east will cool temps closer to normal Thursday. It'll also be a bit breezy, especially by Thursday. #CLTwx #NCwx #SCwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/CRiJFY9HoK — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 4, 2019

Friday should be mostly sunny in Charlotte, with and expected high of 89 and gusts diminishing to as high as 20 mph, NWS forecaster said.

Correspondent Steve Lyttle contributed.

SHARE COPY LINK NC Governor Roy Cooper briefs reporters on plans for mandatory evacuations of some parts of coastal NC and a statewide shelter to be opened at the former Sears in Durham's Northgate Mall. Cooper game the briefing Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.