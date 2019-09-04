Weather News
Dorian could deliver higher winds than expected to Charlotte, forecasters say
Hurricane Dorian is expected to deliver 30 to 40 mph gusts to Charlotte on Thursday, meteorologists said Wednesday morning.
Gusts above 40 mph could hit counties to the east and southeast of Mecklenburg, including Union, Anson and Stanly counties in North Carolina and Chesterfield, South Carolina, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport could see gusts as high as 32 mph during the day Thursday and up to 30 mph Thursday night, according to the latest NWS forecast at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday.
Expected gusts for Charlotte intensified as computer models nudged the predicted track of Dorian a bit farther west overnight.
The high in Charlotte is forecast to drop from 92 Wednesday to 82 Thursday, NWS forecasters said.
The chance of showers in Charlotte on Thursday remains slight, however — 30% during the day and 20% at night.
Justin Lane of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., said between 1/4 and 1/2 inch of rain is possible in areas east of Interstate 77 and south of I-85.
“However, winds will probably prove to be the greater concern,” Lane told the Observer.
In Union County, Lane said, “peak afternoon gusts in the 40-45 mph range are now expected.“
Friday should be mostly sunny in Charlotte, with and expected high of 89 and gusts diminishing to as high as 20 mph, NWS forecaster said.
Correspondent Steve Lyttle contributed.
