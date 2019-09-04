Weather News
Which NC rivers could flood from Dorian? Some may be farther inland than you expect
Hurricane Dorian getting stronger as it heads toward Carolinas
Dorian’s sluggish approach won’t soften the blow once it reaches the Carolinas’ coastal areas Thursday — when even rivers inland could flood, according to the National Weather Service.
Using U.S. Geological Survey gauges, the weather service maps potential flooding at separate points along North Carolina rivers.
Its latest predictions include seven possible flooding locations along the Cape Fear River, Neuse River, Tar River, Cashie River and Lumber River. Two spots along the Atlantic coastline have also been mapped.
Some are a short distance to the ocean. But those with the highest predicted flood levels are tucked farther inland.
Here they are ranked according to flood gauge — moderate, minor and near — as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Location: Burgaw
River: Northeast Cape Fear River
Flood gauge: Moderate
Highest forecasted height: 14.4 feet (4.4 feet over the 10-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Chinquapin
River: Northeast Cape Fear River
Flood gauge: Moderate
Highest forecasted height: 16.1 feet (3.1 feet over the 13-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Wilmington
River: Cape Fear River
Flood gauge: Minor
Highest forecasted height: 6.5 feet (1 foot over the 5.5-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 5
Location: Beaufort Marine Lab
River: Atlantic Coast
Flood gauge: Moderate
Highest forecasted height: 5.6 feet (.6 feet over the 5-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 6
Location: Kinston
River: Neuse River
Flood gauge: Minor
Highest forecasted height: 14.6 (.6 feet over the 14-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Johnny Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach
River: Atlantic Coast
Flood gauge: Minor
Highest forecasted height: 6.3 feet (.3 feet over the 6-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 5
Location: Windsor
River: Cashie River
Flood gauge: Near
Highest forecasted height: 7.8 feet (.2 feet under the 8-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 8
Location: Lumberton
River: Lumber River
Flood gauge: Near
Highest forecasted height: 12.5 feet (.5 feet under the 13-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 6
Location: Greenville
River: Tar River
Flood gauge: Near
Highest forecasted height: 12.2 feet (.8 feet under the 13-foot flood stage)
Date: Sept. 8
