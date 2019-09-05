Where did you park your car? Hopefully not in the ocean like this person did

Jeep stuck on the beach in South Carolina as Dorian rolls through People at the beach marveled at a Jeep being hit by ocean waves at 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach South Carolina on September 5, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved up the coastline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People at the beach marveled at a Jeep being hit by ocean waves at 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach South Carolina on September 5, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved up the coastline.

Myrtle Beach officials don’t know what to do with a Jeep they found on the sand at 37th Avenue North on Thursday morning.

Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said Myrtle Beach police plan to leave it for now.

The red Jeep has a South Carolina tag and a bike rack on the top.

The Jeep was initially just in sand, but high tide was coming in before noon and was overtaking the vehicle.