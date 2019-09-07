Food and water ferried to Outer Banks island cut off by Dorian. When will road reopen?

Riding along NC 12 on Cedar Island after Hurricane Dorian NC Highway 12 on Cedar Island, covered by marsh grass deposited by coastal flooding from Hurricane Dorian. NC DOT workers have been clearing the road to gain access to the community on the island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC Highway 12 on Cedar Island, covered by marsh grass deposited by coastal flooding from Hurricane Dorian. NC DOT workers have been clearing the road to gain access to the community on the island.

The only highway linking North Carolina’s Outer Banks to the mainland was destroyed in multiple spots Friday by Hurricane Dorian’s storm surge, forcing emergency crews to ferry food and fresh water to Ocracoke Island on Saturday.

Hyde County, which includes Ocracoke Island, will use a ferry to bring generators, water and enough food for 1,100 people, according to a Facebook post.

A photo posted by NCDOT on Facebook showed the pavement of N.C. Highway 12 was warped and crumbled like aluminum foil in one area of hard-hit Ocracoke, the southernmost of the Outer Banks barrier islands.

“There are two 500-foot sections of road in this condition,” the DOT said. “Obviously, these will take some serious repair work.”

Repairs to the highway were to begin Saturday morning, according to transportation officials. Ferry travel to the islands was also scheduled to be renewed Saturday, NCDOT said in a tweet.

State officials did not say when the highway would reopen. N.C. 12 was closed on Ocracoke midday Friday, after Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras with 90 mph sustained winds and storm surge 7 feet above normal.

Hundreds of people were trapped on Ocracoke, which saw “severe sound side flooding.” Such flooding occurs when water pulled from the sound during a storm rushes back as the storm passes, experts say.

No fatalities were reported on Ocracoke.

Several dunes were reportedly breached during the storm, allowing water and sand to cover areas of N.C. 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Island, NCDOT said on Facebook.

Although Hurricane Dorian wreaked less havoc on Hatteras, NCDOT said travel on N.C. 12 on the island “is hazardous.”





N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper called for a mandatory evacuation of the barrier islands before the storm, but some people stayed behind. An estimated 800 people were on Ocracoke when flooding began, state officials said.

Dare County, which includes much of the Outer Banks, posted late Friday on Facebook that a mandatory evacuation “remains in place due to hazardous conditions, including downed power lines and trees, impassable roadways and widespread power outages.”

“Water service to Hatteras Village has been turned off due to a leak that cannot be found and repaired due to flooding,” Dare officials posted.

“Crews are standing by and once the water recedes, repairs will be made and a water pressure advisory will be issued with a recommendation to boil water.”