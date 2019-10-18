How much rain will Charlotte get from Tropical Storm Nestor?

Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to dump “heavy rain” on Charlotte this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said Friday.

An 80 percent chance of rain is forecast at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday night and early Sunday, with wind gusts as high as 23 miles per hour, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are expected, forecasters said.

“The rain could be heavy at times,” according to an NWS statement Friday.

Charlotte has a 60 percent chance of showers during the day Saturday, but with nowhere near the amount of rain that’s anticipated at night, forecasters said.

Nestor formed as a tropical cyclone in the Gulf and intensified to tropical storm status by noon Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to pound the Carolinas late Saturday and early Sunday after barreling up from northwest Florida and central Georgia, according to the hurricane center.

The Charlotte area is on the fringes of the storm track released by the center at 5 a.m. Friday.

Eastern North Carolina could fare far worse, with up to 5 inches of rain and isolated tornadoes, according to the center.

Gusts of 15 to 30 mph are possible across most of the central and eastern parts of the state, and 30 to 40 mph gusts on the coast. The gusts are strong enough to knock trees onto power lines and cause outages, according to a 10 a.m. alert on Facebook by N.C. Emergency Management.