Storm system that spawned Texas tornado headed for Charlotte next, forecasters warn

A rash of severe weather including thunderstorms with damaging wind and the occasional tornado is hitting the Southeast — and Charlotte is in the cross-hairs, according to forecasters.

Thunderstorms accompanied by a cold front are expected in the Charlotte-metro area starting Monday, the National Weather Service said. The system is expected to affect areas south of the I-85 corridor and east of the I-77 corridor.

“The main threats will be cloud-to-ground lightning and brief heavy downpours, with gusty winds possible in stronger storms,” according to a hazardous weather outlook encompassing northeast Georgia, Piedmont North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina.

The region faces a chance of severe thunderstorms, fog, damaging wind, lightning and flooding on Monday, according to the weather service.

The likelihood of severe thunderstorms is expected to heighten on Tuesday.

The storm system started Sunday in parts of the Midwest, spawning a tornado in Dallas and powerful winds that killed a man in Arkansas when a tree fell on a house, the Weather Channel reported.

Tens of thousands of residents in Texas were without power Monday morning, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

Early indicators point to it having been a “violent tornado,” according to the Weather Channel — and it likely won’t be the last. More tornado warnings were in effect as the system edged toward Tennessee early Monday.

Similar storms are slated to reach Charlotte by Monday afternoon and could linger until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Portions of the central and eastern Carolinas have the greatest chance of experiencing severe weather,” the Weather Channel reported. “Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but a tornado or two is also possible.”