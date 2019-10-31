Large chunk of Blue Ridge Parkway closes as severe weather bears down on NC, Virginia

Hundreds of miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway have shuttered as intense storms close in on parts of the Carolinas and Virginia.

The parkway is closed starting at milepost zero in Virginia and continuing across the North Carolina border — all the way to milepost 217 near Stone Mountain Overlook.

Rangers with the National Park Service pointed to “severe weather and high winds” as the catalyst.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area. Thunderstorms and sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected near Asheville and in the surrounding mountain region.

Another section of the parkway between Asheville and Cherokee on Highway 191 is also closed.

The Pisgah Inn and Campground is still accessible on Highway 276, but deteriorating conditions could lead to more roads shutting down.

“Additional closures are anticipated as the evening progresses due to wind, and freezing temperatures,” the Park Service said in a Facebook post.