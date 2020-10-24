Charlotte Observer Logo
Tropical Storm Zeta could barrel toward Charlotte area, NWS warns. Here’s the latest.

A tropical depression from the Gulf Coast could dump lots of rain on the Charlotte region mid-week, National Weather Service meteorologists warned Saturday night.

“The system will provide plenty of moisture to our area by Thursday,” forecasters in the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, tweeted. Exact amounts were not immediately known.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued its first advisory for Tropical Depression 28 at 6 p.m. Saturday.

NWS meteorologists said the storm should strengthen over the gulf, “but then weaken as it merges with a cold front midweek.”

The storm will be named Zeta if it develops, as expected, into a tropical storm, according to the Hurricane Center.

The depression formed southeast of Cuba on Saturday, where the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch at 5 p.m. Winds were at 30 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds — 39 mph or more — could reach the western Carolinas by Wednesday night, according to Hurricane Center maps.

