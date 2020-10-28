Hurricane Zeta prompts flood watches for parts of the Carolinas starting Wednesday

Flash flood watches have been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina starting late Wednesday into Thursday as Hurricane Zeta is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches of rain in western counties.

A “small threat of isolated tornadoes” is also in the forecast, along with gusty winds and possible landslides and rock slides, according to the National Weather Service.

The chances of rain Thursday are 100% in the mountains, 70% in Charlotte and Raleigh and 60% in Columbia, the National Weather Service predicts.

Charlotte also faces a chance of flooding and damaging winds, forecasters say.

Zeta is a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning but is expected to strengthen by the time it makes landfall midday in southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Carolinas, with ridge top areas seeing up to 6 inches, forecasters say.

“Despite the fast storm motion, intense rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected,” the National Weather Service said early Wednesday.

“Rapid rises of area streams are likely with several streams possibly exceeding bankfull, resulting in areas of flash flooding. ... Excessive runoff may result in flooding of urban areas as well.”

The storm will continue to move rapidly, with rain expected to exit the Carolinas by early Friday, the NWS says.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Zeta was centered over the Gulf of Mexico, about 295 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center reported. It was moving toward Gulf Coast states at 17 mph with sustained winds of 90 mph.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles,” the hurricane center reported.