Zeta remnants menace Charlotte with strong winds, rain, potential for power outages

Strong winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Zeta could down tree limbs in Charlotte Thursday morning, city officials warned.

“For any downed tree, limb and other EMERGENCY tree situations, call 911 immediately,” city officials posted at about 8:30 a.m. “If a tree or part of a tree has fallen and is obstructing or completely blocking a road, call 911 immediately.

At 8:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported about 152,000 customers in the Carolinas without power — about 102,00 in South Carolina and about 52,000 in North Carolina.

Only about 700 customers were without power in Mecklenburg County at 9 a.m. — a number that meteorologists expect to soar as Zeta’s strongest winds arrive later in the morning.

Winds are expected to strengthen from 40 mph to 50 mph in the Charlotte area over the next two hours, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rare tropical storm conditions are expected in Charlotte through mid-afternoon, meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., said.

The NWS issued a tropical storm warning for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, saying winds “will likely combine with saturated soil conditions to knock down numerous trees.”

The worst of the storm is expected in the N.C. mountains, while the most severe weather from the storm also threatens the foothills and Piedmont, NWS meteorologists said.

This is a developing story.