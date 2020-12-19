Snow, freezing rain could slicken roads again in Charlotte area, forecasters warn

A “wintry mix” of snow, sleet and freezing fain could ice up roads again this weekend in parts of the Charlotte region, National Weather Service meteorologists warned Saturday morning.

The bad weather is expected to arrive early Sunday in the N.C. mountains and foothills and stretch along the Interstate 40 corridor into Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties, according to a NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin at 4 a.m. Saturday.

“Any freezing rain, sleet, or brief snow in the pre-dawn hours could quickly lead to slippery roadways given surface temperatures at or below the freezing mark in many locations,” NWS forecasters said in the bulletin.

Just two days before the official start of winter on Monday, the wintry mix is expected to stay just to the north of Mecklenburg County, according to the latest NWS forecast at noon Saturday.

Any precipitation in Charlotte would fall as rain, meteorologists said. Charlotte’s airport has a 50% chance of rain, according to the forecast.

A low of 35 degrees is forecast in Charlotte early Sunday. That’s three degrees above freezing, which is when snow can form.

A similar wintry mix struck the I-40 corridor earlier in the week, forcing delays to the start of classes in the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Christmas Day forecast

Snow lovers hoping for the fluffy stuff in Charlotte on Christmas Day, next Friday, may be out of luck, according to the area forecast by the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

While another weather system is predicted to bring showers to Charlotte on Thursday, Christmas Day should be mostly sunny with a high near 41, according to the NWS.

A light wintry mix is possible across the mountains and Interstate 40 corridor tonight. Some light icing is possible in the higher elevations of the southwest mountains, but otherwise little or no accumulation is expected. pic.twitter.com/LS1M7vopRa — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) December 19, 2020