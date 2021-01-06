Wintry mix expected in Charlotte area Thursday night into Friday. Here’s the latest

A mix of snow and rain is increasingly likely for the Charlotte region Thursday night into Friday, with temperatures expected to only reach 39 degrees, forecasters say.

As much as 6 inches of snow is expected in the mountains, but forecasters say it’s too early to say how far the storm will push into the foothills and the Piedmont. No accumulation is expected in Charlotte, though refreezing Friday night could produce ice on some surfaces.

“It could be the biggest snow storm that we see this entire winter. It has that potential,” WBTV forecaster Eric Thomas reported Tuesday night. “And again ... it’s going to depend on the exact track of the storm.”

Among the changes in the forecast in the past day: The threat of a rain-snow mix has been extended through the day Friday into Friday evening, when temperatures will fall to 29 degrees.

There is an 80% chance of precipitation Thursday night and 40% chance Friday for the Charlotte area, according to the National Weather Service. However, it may be too warm south of Interstate 85 to support more than “a few snowflakes” mixed in, forecasters said.

“A strong low pressure system will cross the area Thursday through Friday. Chilly temperatures across the region could support wintry precipitation at times, even along the Interstate 85 corridor,” forecasters said. “Uncertainty is high with this system.”

Forecasters say the rain/snow mix “seems evident between the I-40 and I-85 corridor with the transition zone likely to settle somewhere between the two corridors.”

“A shift slightly to the south could bring the transition zone closer to the I-85 corridor and provide the lower Piedmont and Upstate of SC a brief period of wintry precipitation Friday morning, when temperatures are cold enough at the surface,” the National Weather Service says.

“An inch or two is becoming more apparent north and along the I-40 corridor, a tighter gradient of snow/ice accumulations between I-40 and I-85, and a possible dusting can’t be ruled out along the I-85 corridor when it’s all said and done by Friday night.”

Lows in the mountains will be slightly colder than the Piedmont, with 32 degrees Thursday, 27 degrees Friday and 22 degrees on Saturday.