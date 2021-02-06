7 inches of snow to fall tonight in NC mountains, sleet now in Charlotte forecast

A sudden change in the forecast overnight calls for sleet and rain in Charlotte this weekend, and a massive snow dump in parts of the North Carolina mountains.

Boone could see up to 7 inches of snow from a fast-moving winter storm Saturday night and early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Asheville can expect 3 1/2 inches of snow, while up to 2 inches of snow is forecast for Catawba and Alexander counties, NWS forecasters said

Those counties and all N.C. and S.C. mountain counties are under a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

“Periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” according to the advisory. “Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”

Iredell County, especially around Statesville along the Interstate 40 corridor, has a 90% chance of the same wintry mix, but no snow accumulation is expected, according to the NWS.

Charlotte sleet

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., originally forecast a chance of snow for Charlotte as well.

Overnight temperatures in Charlotte are now expected to be about four degrees above freezing, which is 32 degrees and the temperature needed for snow to form.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 49 degrees, but rain is predicted to creep into the area after 5 p.m., according to the latest NWS forecast at 7 a.m.

Temperatures should be cold enough for sleet to mix with the rain between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. before the precipitation switches back to all rain through the early morning.

An overnight low of 36 degrees is forecast.

The chance of rain and sleet early Sunday stands at 90%, although little or no sleet accumulation is expected, NWS meteorologists said.

Sunny, then cloudy skies ahead

Sunday and Monday should be sunny with respective highs of 50 and 51 degrees, according to the NWS.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of rain Thursday and Friday.