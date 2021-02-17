Up to 1 million could lose power in the Carolinas due to ice storm, Duke Energy says

About 1 million Duke Energy customers could be without power Thursday as the Carolinas brace for freezing temperatures and possible snow and ice accumulation.

Some outages could last several days, the utility company warned in a news release Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also issued a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of expected outages, which will allow utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state.

“This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages,” Cooper said in a statement. “People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties.”

The alerts come after swaths of North Carolina lost power over the weekend when a winter storm system moved through the area.

Duke Energy projects 1 million power outages in N.C. & S.C. due to an approaching winter storm. Over 5,400 workers & contractors are ready to respond. We urge customers to prepare for extended outages & make plans for elderly or those with special needs. https://t.co/x81fxGDdJb pic.twitter.com/oWVFA31YJW — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) February 17, 2021

Duke Energy said 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers — more than 1,300 of whom will be coming from the Midwest and Florida — are prepared to respond in the event of mass outages.

Aerial inspections of transmission lines show there are no immediate threats in those communities expected to be hardest hit, the company said.

“Ice buildup causing trees and branches to fall on power lines is usually the culprit for power outages during an ice storm,” the company said. “Ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to fall.”

Curious about how ice impacts power lines? Here's some info from @ElectriCitiesNC. The forecast ice storm and severe weather could cause widespread power outages across NC. Take the time to prepare now and stay tuned to local weather stations for updates. https://t.co/vVb7zdcSvK — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) February 17, 2021

Forecasters have warned of “significant icing” in Western North Carolina, Charlotte and the Triad.

The National Weather Service said Raleigh could see less than one-tenth of an inch, while areas near the Virginia border could see more than half an inch. Charlotte and the surrounding area could get up to two-tenths of an inch of ice, forecasters said.

Cooper said power outages are “common with as little as a quarter-inch of icing on trees and power lines.”

These areas especially north and west could see between one-quarter and one-half inch of ice or more. Power outages are common with as little as a quarter-inch of icing on trees and power lines.

Northern and Western North Carolina could get between a quarter and a half inch of ice as winter weather moves into the area overnight Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper warned. Power outages can occur with as little as a quarter-inch of ice on power lines. National Weather Service

Duke Energy warned hazardous travel conditions could delay repairs and crews will first have to assess the damage — which can take more than 24 hours — before determining what equipment and supplies are needed.

Residents have been asked to prepare for the possibility of extended outages with an emergency supply kit. A back-up location for elderly family members or those with special needs to stay may also be needed if freezing temperatures continue Friday and Saturday, the company said.

No matter the forecast, having a well stocked emergency kit is an important part of being #WeatherReady. Make sure you have everything you need in your kit BEFORE severe weather hits this evening. Take note of special needs for infants and pets as well.#ReadyNC #NCPrep #WinterWx pic.twitter.com/G8JvhLgsX7 — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) February 17, 2021

People should stay away from fallen or sagging power lines in the storm’s aftermath and report downed lines to Duke Energy. Officials also said you should stay inside your car if a power line falls on you while driving.

“If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet,” Duke said. “Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.”

Ahead of the storm, Duke Energy customers can sign up to receive outage alerts online. They can also report outages at duke-energy.com, using the Duke Energy App, texting “OUT” to 57801 or calling Duke Energy Carolinas at 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766) or Duke Energy Progress at 800-419-6356.